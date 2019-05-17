PHILLIPS, Joan J
passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 in her home in Tucson, AZ surrounded by friends and family, after bravely battling an aggressive cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, & grandmother. She was a pioneer, developing home birth options for Northern AZ; delivering over 1000 children in her career. She was survived by her husband Terry Barkacs; her children, Jared, Chelsea and Laurel; grand baby Journie DayStar and her sisters, Jonna Ferguson, and Barbara Wanlass.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2019