Joan Leigh Steinebach
STEINEBACH, Joan Leigh

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Joan Leigh Steinebach, loving mother of four children passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Throughout her life she loved to love on people. She served with the Young Republicans, NW Tucson Republican Women, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, DeMolay, PTA, Red Hat Society, DAR, Freedoms Foundation and the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. She loved family reunions, playing board and card games with her friends and family. She was a diehard fan of both THE Arizona Wildcats and Diamondbacks.

She cherished and loved her family deeply. She is survived by her children, Kimberleigh Talerico (Dan), Mari Williams (Scott), Robert Steinebach (Cindy) and Pamela Story (Tim); ten grandchildren (and spouses), six great-grandchildren (with two on the way), two nieces and the entire extended Steinebach family.Please join us to celebrate her life Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia. Lunch to follow.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
