Joan Otis Kardel
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KARDEL, Joan Otis

died in peace on May 29, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Joan was born on December 2, 1929 in New York, New York. She married William Kardel on February 12, 1953 in Hackensack, New Jersey. They happily settled in Tucson in 1967, sharing 44 loving years of marriage. Joan loved her family and the Sonoran Desert, devoting her life to the service of others. She was an educator, a gardener, an avid volunteer and an inspiration to many. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Stuart. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Kardel Carroll (William) of Tucson, and her son, Scott (Alydia) of Valley Center, California. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Matthew Carroll (Kisa Ruiz) of Washingoton, DC; Katherine Deras (Victor) of Portland, Oregon and Sara Kardel of Tucson and her great-grandson, Kardel Ruiz Carroll. Memorial donations may be made to one of Joan's favorite places at https://tohonochul.org/support/make-your-gift/






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved