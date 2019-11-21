Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Poole Fiske. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FISKE, Joan Poole



passed away, peacefully on Veteran's Day - Monday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Jim" E. Fiske in July, 2007. Joan was born and raised in Birmingham, England, UK, married Jim on October 24, 1945 and immigrated to the US after WWII. Joan leaves a son, David J. Fiske of Lexington, KY, David's wife Martha Gilley and a daughter, Julie Ann Fiske Wetteland, of Gilbert, AZ and late son-in-law, Raymond C. Wetteland. Joan was grandmother to Marin Fiske, Hunter Fiske of Lexington, KY, Kevin Wetteland of Buckley, WA and Theresa Wetteland-Katz of Chandler, AZ. Joan was a great-grandmother of three great-granddaughters, Alexandria Wetteland of Conway, AR, Jacqueline Wetteland of Buckley, WA, Taylor Katz of Chandler, AZ and of one great-grandson, Brenden Katz of Chandler, AZ. Per Joan's request, she was cremated and there are no services planned. Joan's family thanks all for their caring, support and condolences. Any form of remembrance/donation, in Joan's name, can be made to .







FISKE, Joan Poolepassed away, peacefully on Veteran's Day - Monday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James "Jim" E. Fiske in July, 2007. Joan was born and raised in Birmingham, England, UK, married Jim on October 24, 1945 and immigrated to the US after WWII. Joan leaves a son, David J. Fiske of Lexington, KY, David's wife Martha Gilley and a daughter, Julie Ann Fiske Wetteland, of Gilbert, AZ and late son-in-law, Raymond C. Wetteland. Joan was grandmother to Marin Fiske, Hunter Fiske of Lexington, KY, Kevin Wetteland of Buckley, WA and Theresa Wetteland-Katz of Chandler, AZ. Joan was a great-grandmother of three great-granddaughters, Alexandria Wetteland of Conway, AR, Jacqueline Wetteland of Buckley, WA, Taylor Katz of Chandler, AZ and of one great-grandson, Brenden Katz of Chandler, AZ. Per Joan's request, she was cremated and there are no services planned. Joan's family thanks all for their caring, support and condolences. Any form of remembrance/donation, in Joan's name, can be made to . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations