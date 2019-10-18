Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Rae (Minich) Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERSON, Joan Rae (Minich)



of Tucson, AZ, passed away quietly August 17, 2019 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart, MI, where she spent her last year living near her daughter Laurel, who was by her side. Joan was born April 22, 1931 in Chicago to Ray and Evelyn (Gilman) Summe. She was a teacher for 42 years in the Chicago and Tucson areas. Joan earned her doctorate from the University of Arizona in 1974 and taught for the Amphitheatre School District and Pima Community College. Joan is survived by her children, Laurel Peterson, David (Gilda) Peterson, Karen (Sam) Watrous, Julie (Keith) Moldovan and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, the love of her life, Robert Allen Peterson. Joan loved the desert, spending time with her family and friends, teaching and doting on her rescue pets. Always thinking of others, her smile would brighten a room and her laugh was contagious. A Celebration of life will be held in Tucson on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Spanish Village pool area at 4414 E. Ft. Lowell Road. All who knew Joan and the family are welcome to attend.







