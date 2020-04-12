SUMWALT, Joann Miller
age 86, passed peacefully on March 24, 2020. She is survived by the love of her life, her adoring husband of 66 years, Jim Sumwalt and by her beloved daughter, Stacia; son-in-law, John; grandchildren, Colton and Camryn and by family and friends too numerous to count. Joann was an extraordinarily beautiful gift to this world...she lived a life filled with love and kindness...she always put everyone else first. Her happy heart, compassionate spirit and gentle ways defined her very nature...her intelligence and creative enthusiasm defined her mind. Even during her time in memory care, she watched over the other residents with tenderness to ensure they were content and safe. Joann will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her...but her graceful spirit will live on in their hearts forever.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020