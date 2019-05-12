WETTSTEIN, JoAnne Day
82, beloved mother of Lisa and Gillian, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on February 28, 2019. Born and raised in Minneapolis, MN, she graduated from West High and the University of Minnesota. Her love of nature started at the Girl Scout camps of MN where as a camper and camp counselor she loved sing-a-longs, eating fireside foods, and the life-long friendships she made. She had a lively career as a fashion copywriter at Dayton's and Power's. Her marriage to Earl Wettstein brought her to Tucson, AZ in 1962 where she continued her career at Jacome's, Levy's and Steinfeld's. She was an advocate for women's rights, and the environment. A talented artist, singer and musician, she was a lifelong learner with an open and creative mind. She was always up for any adventure that came her way and traveled often. Her cat companions and her furry grandchildren brought her much joy. Her kind spirt, laugh and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Girl Scouts of So AZ, www.girlscoutssoaz.org. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019