GARVER, Joanne (Thompson)



a retired antiques collector, longtime resident of the Barrio Libre, former financial analyst, and daily devotee of crossword puzzles, died November 24, 2019 in Tucson of old age.Born in Nogales, Arizona on November 30, 1931 she would have been 88 in six more days. Her parents, realty owner Ralph E. Thompson and Leona Barwiler, were visiting Karmel Korn, a small confectionary shop they owned on Morley Avenue in Nogales, when Joanne became a border baby.The family returned soon to their home in Tucson, where in April 1934, Joanne's earliest memories were about the kidnaping of first grader June Robles, grand-daughter of banker-rancher Bernabe Robles. After 19 days, the governor received general directions for finding June in the desert east of Wilmot Road. The county attorney and an uncle searched for hours and were about to give up when they found sheet iron covering a hole. Inside, chained to a stake, June was dirty but alive. Joanne for years would have nightmares about finding herself in a hole in the desert miles from home.Later in 1934, nightmares became reality with the death of her father from tuberculosis. Her mother remained in Tucson as a registered nurse at the Desert Sanatorium, but sent Joanne to Wells County, Indiana south of Fort Wayne to be raised by her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Barwiler, and an aunt, Margaret Barwiler, on a farm near the Wabash River. Her grandfather, Joseph Barwiler, was the first licensed school bus driver in the state.On arrival in Indiana, she was at a loss, asking, "Where are the mountains?"At 12, Joanne and the Barwilers moved some 20 miles northwest to Huntington, and Joanne later graduated from Huntington Catholic High School.In 1951, she married Richard A. Garver, a journalist, academic, and then an agent for the CIA. Joanne earned a B.A. from the University of Montana in 1959, but the couple separated in 1961. Joanne moved to Princeton, NJ with her adopted son, Paul Tioux, a Lakota Sioux, and worked as a financial analyst for New Jersey Medicaid while volunteering for several charities.She returned to Tucson in 1991, living on South Main and then from 2002 till 2017 as the first and longest tenant in the restored adobes at Ochoa Court on South Convent.A parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, she admired pioneer Padre Francisco Eusebio Kino as well as Indian culture and heritage. She enjoyed visiting art museums, listening to classical music, gardening, and travel, but her great love was her cats.Survivors besides her son Paul, a master carpenter and fine arts artisan in Santa Fe, include granddaughters Bay Povi and Summer Tioux; step-grandchildren Karla Reynolds and Rainsound Tioux; cousins Walter Hartman of Peoria and Viola Thompson of Golconda, IL; and other cousins in Fort Wayne and Rochester, MN.Burial is to be in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton, IN near the Barwiler farm. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or the Tucson Symphony.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019

