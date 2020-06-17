BRIGGS, Joe K.of Willcox, Arizona died June 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 82, with the loving support of his wife Maria Sayers-Briggs and his caregivers who were vital part of his excellent care till the very end; Sandra Durazo, Patricia Q. Barron and Maria "Lupita" Moreno. Joe was born in Lubbock, Texas on October 18, 1937 to Hinds and Alice Marie Briggs. He had two brothers, Don and Ronnie. Both his parents and brothers preceded him in death. His favorite sports were hunting and fishing. Joe was recognized for his 50th year as a Mason (a very high and distinguished honor). Joe met Jean Gammon and they were married August 31, 1957. In 1964, they moved to Willcox, Arizona, where they raised three children: Melissa, Melinda and Dave. As a team, Joe and Jean successfully operated a 500-acre apple orchard in Willcox, Arizona for 52 years. Jean went on to meet her Creator on December 15, 2013. They were married for 57 1/2 years. Joe was one of the first to start an organic orchard in 1968 and then started commercial growing in 1978. He later partnered with his daughter Melissa and son-in-law Lance Eggers, which became Briggs-Eggers Orchard. Joe is survived by his children, Melissa (Lance) Eggers of Willcox, Melinda (Fred) Andrews of Kendal, Ont., Canada, Dave (Sue) Briggs of Scottsdale, Arizona and his grandchildren, Janelle, Daniel and Stephanie Andrews, Noah, Nate, and Ethan Briggs. Joe remarried on June 27, 2015 to Maria C. Sayers. They were married for five years. Joe was cherished by Maria's daughter, Christy (John) Utz and their children, Grace, Sienna and Jack Utz. Contributions may be made in Joe's name to J-6 Church of Christ, 552 J-Six Ranch Rd., Benson, AZ 86702. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Willcox Church of Christ, 445 W. Maley St., Willcox, Arizona 85643 with a viewing starting at 12:00 noon. Services entrusted to WESTLAWN CHAPEL, MORTUARY AND CREMATORY of Willcox, Arizona.