ADAMS, John A.
aged 93, passed away on December 22, 2019 peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease and cancer. Born on November 25, 1926 in Tujunga, CA, John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, as well as a fiercely loyal friend and highly esteemed colleague. The definition of a self-made man, John served in the Pacific Theater in WWII. He was recognized for his efforts on behalf of his fellow shipmates when the seaplane tender on which he served, the USS St. George, was hit by a kamikaze plane in May, 1945 during the Okinawa operation. John was among the best of the 'Greatest Generation.'
After leaving the navy, John began a highly successful career in sales and marketing. John would often refer to himself as a 'salesman from Porterville;' this self-deprecation belied his talent and foresight, and the innovative and lasting impact he had on the direct marketing industry. John joined the Life Circulation Company in 1958, relocating to Chicago and then onto the New York metropolitan area, where he started his climb in the firm. Ultimately he became the President and Chief Operating Officer of DialAmerica Marketing, a pioneer in the direct to consumer marketing industry. John's impact on the direct marketing industry extended beyond his role at DialAmerica through his involvement in the Direct Marketing Association (now the Data & Marketing Association), where he served on the DMA's Ethics Committee and on the board of the Direct Marketing Education Foundation. John was also dedicated to 'giving back', which led to long-term relationships between DialAmerica and Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the New York Police Athletic League, and the Special Olympics. Through John's efforts, millions of dollars were raised for these groups. He was recognized formally by all of these organizations, but the privilege by which he was most honored was leading in a delegation of athletes at the 1987 Special Olympic World Summer Games at the University of Notre Dame.
Chicago was also where John met his life-mate and most enduring love, Rosemary (née Campagna). John and Rosemary met on 21 August 1958, and married on 22 August 1959. Rosemary maintains that it was love at first sight -- seeing them together, this would be clear to even the most casual of observers. John and Rosemary were always aligned, always in sync, always deeply in love.
In 1995 John and Rosemary retired to Tucson, AZ, where the Rugged West truly spoke to John's heart and soul. Fulfilling a life-long dream, John learned to ride horses, fully embracing the cowboy sensibility and loving the time spent on the trails with his equine companions Hat, Chance, and Stomper.
In 2006 John was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. John met this challenge as he did every other; with grit, determination, fortitude, and wry humor. While John finally succumbed to complications from Parkinson's (and other factors), it did not define him. What did define him was his insistence on living his life, in his way, despite the disease. Those closest to him noticed that while it was 'hard for John to get the words out,' the knowledge, the intellect, the perspective, and the humor were always there.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his daughter, Abigail (Tim DeLessio); granddaughters, Alexandra and Maegan; nieces, Julie, Cristina, Cecilia, Darnella, Inda and Anna and nephews, John and Tomas.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of John's life, which will take place at the Mountain Oyster Club In Tucson, AZ on Saturday, February 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
Donations can be made in John's memory to . (https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1367&np=true). Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 1, 2020