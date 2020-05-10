John A. Jamack
JAMACK, John A.

My beloved husband, John A Jamack, passed peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 at The Villas in Green Valley, AZ. He was a sweet, loving, energetic, funny, heartwarming person who loved boating, photography and Ebay. He was known as "The Satellite Man" in Tucson for a number of years. He is lovingly remembered by his son, John A. Jamack III and family in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and his daughter, Jackie Templin and family in Trabuco Canyon, CA. We are deeply saddened by his departure from this world - May you sail forever on the ship of your dreams.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria
Spouse
