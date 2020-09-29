MARCHELLO, Dr. John A.'Doc', 84, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020 in Marana, AZ. Born on May 7, 1936 in Bear Creek, MT, to Mary and Guido Marchello. Retired after 50 years as a Meat Scientist at the U of AZ, John touched the lives of thousands of students. He will be remembered for his larger than life appearance and big, soft heart. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Elaine Marchello; brother, Randy (Nan); two sons, Mickey and Jerry (Karrie); nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.