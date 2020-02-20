|
WAGNER, John Alan M.D.
John "Bud" Wagner went home to be with his Lord on January 23, 2020. John was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 23, 1933. John moved to Arizona in 1947 after his father served in WWII. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1951. He received his medical degree at Marquette University and interned at Los Angeles County Hospital. He completed a 2 year family practice residency and started his family practice in Ventura, CA. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. After finishing his service, he completed a three-year residency in Ear Nose and Throat at University of Colorado. John returned to Tucson and began his Ear, Nose and Throat practice on Scott Street at the same location where his father, Dr. A. J. Wagner had practiced. He moved later to the West Side to begin the group practice Southern Arizona Ear Nose and Throat. John loved medicine and taking care of his patients. He retired in 2004 so he could have time to travel with his family.
John had a myriad of interests. He was very active in his Catholic faith, and Christian meditation. He volunteered for seven years in Palau, Micro Nesia where he provided ear surgery and care during the summer. He loved trying new activities including scuba diving, running, golf, tennis, sculpting, astronomy, faceting stones, skiing, and photography. John was an ardent supporter of U of A sports, as well as the Arts and Theater in Tucson. He was a member of The Badger Boys, a group from the Tucson high class of 1951, as well as the Centurions.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. A.J. and Lorraine Wagner; his son, Michael and niece, Mary von Dedenroth. John is survived by Marletta his wife of 64 years; daughter, Susan Jeffery (Clint); grandsons, Curtis and Cary; sister, Louise von Dedenroth-Dendinger; nieces and nephews, Claire, Ted, John and Brian von Dedenroth and Lulu Garton.
Celebration of John's life will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 with a 9:00 a.m. Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 N. Greasewood, followed by a reception and lunch in the church hall. Donations in his memory may be given to Vatican Observatory Foundation, 2017 East Lee St. or to a . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2020