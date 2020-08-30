SALAZ, John Brandonwas born June 14, 1993 and went to be with the LORD on August 20, 2020.Brandon, affectionately known as "Pookie", was incredibly intelligent, strong willed, and very independent person since a young age. He had many accomplishments including, state tennis champion, marching band and drum major, talented swimmer, orange belt in Tae Kwon Do, and an advocate for the underdog. Brandon received his Bachelor of Science at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he went on to become a Software Engineer Manager in San Diego, CA.Brandon's passion was laser tag, his alias was 007 and he was a well-known player in a community of thousands. He achieved a "Rookie-of-the-Year" status, attaining four out of six, First Place trophies at his first "Nationals" event, which was relatively unheard of in that event that's been running since 1995. In recent years, he found a brotherhood among the Baltimore site team "Identity Crisis" and traveled to Europe to participate in some high-profile international tournaments.Brandon always felt at home near the ocean and was a part time resident at SeaWorld and ULTRAZONE. He loved spending time on the beach with his mom and dad, eating at Kono's and watching the waves of the Pacific.Brandon will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Per Brandon's wishes his ashes will be spread over the Pacific Ocean.Brandon is survived by his parents, John and Julie Salaz; siblings, Cynthia Salaz (Kristina), Justin Webb (Amber) and John Michael Salaz (Maria); three nieces and one nephew. Predeceased by nephew, Gavin Webb.