GABROY, John C.



70, of Tucson, AZ, passed on June 27, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 17, 1948, the son of Harry and Lillian Gabroy. John graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, and earned his Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law. After graduating from law school, John practiced law in Philadelphia until he and his family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1976. John practiced law in Tucson for forty years, working at the Pima County Attorney's Office and then going into private practice. John was often listed as one of Tucson's best Commercial and Employment litigators. John had a true love of the law and was a passionate advocate for his clients. John enjoyed all genres of music and loved traveling with family and friends. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane R. Gabroy; his son, Christopher C. Gabroy of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter, Nicole Gabroy Ayaz and husband, Tony Ayaz of San Francisco, CA and his three granddaughters that he adored, Arianna, Sophia and Alexandra Ayaz. John is also survived by his four siblings, Susan Gabroy Bender, Dr. Allen Gabroy and wife Elizabeth Gabroy, Dr. James Gabroy and wife Pamela Gabroy, and Stefani Gabroy. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret DiPanni and husband Joseph DiPanni, and his 12 nieces and nephews. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.







