73, of Oro Valley, passed away on June 12, 2019 at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. He was born on April 6, 1946 to Howard and Ella (Koenig) Menche in St. Louis, MO. He attended Tucson High School for four years and the University of Arizona for one year. John worked as an Engineering Design Checker for Raytheon for over 30 years. On May 25, 1991, he married Alexa (Clifton) Hutchison at the Casas Adobes Congregational Church in Tucson, AZ. John and Alexa lived in Oro Valley, AZ until her death in 2001. He was a member of the Tucson Metro chapter of the United States Bowling Congress and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 for Superior Performance. John is survived by his brothers, Howard Jr. and Warren; niece, Paula; nephews, Fred, Dan, David and Andy; step-children, Larry, Kevin and Andrea; grandchildren, Tony, Dyllen, Camden, Connor, Alec and Bradley and great-grandchildren, Atlas and Elle. He was preceded in death by father, Howard Franklin Menche, Sr.; mother, Ella Loretta Menche; son, Anthony Adam Menche and wife, Alexa Rae (Clifton) Menche. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Oro Valley, AZ. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Oro Valley, AZ. Burial will take place in the East Lawn Palms Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the and the in lieu of flowers.