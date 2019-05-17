VALENCIA, John C.
Survived by mother, Rosa B. Martinez; wife, Frances Yucupicio of 37 years; daughter, Veronica (Julian) Molina and Christina (Gilbert); son, Christopher J.; seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Serenity, Sarah, Daniel, James, Mario and Genivieve. Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m., Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with an overnight vigil. Burial at Monte Calvario with a Mass recited at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2019