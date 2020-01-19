FRY, John Clifton
75, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. John was born to Clarence and Ella Margaret (Anderson) in Kent, Washington. He grew up in Springfield, Ohio where he attended North High School. John enjoyed a 30-year career with IBM. He was preceded in death by his brother, Duane. John was happily married to Judy (Otis) for 39 years. He is survived by children, Kim Fry (Don Simpson) and Jacob Fry (Natalia); grandchildren, Duncan and Mari Simpson and Sofie Moon Fry; sister, Janice Roberts (Lamont); numerous nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held in Dayton, Ohio in June. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020