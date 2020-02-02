Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHAMBERS, John Curtis, Jr.



was born in May of 1937. He died on December 29, 2019.He grew up in La Canada, California and graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena. He received a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in counseling from the University of Arizona following a tour in the US Navy. He worked as a counselor in Tucson and at Cornell University in Ithica, New York and as a Child Protective social worker in Tucson and a CPS supervisor and manager in Boston.He was preceded in death by his Bostonian wife of 53 years, Andrea Fessenden Chambers. He leaves behind a brother, Anthony H. of San Diego; two sons, John III of Tucson and Colin of Northampton, Mass.; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A loyal U of A sports fan with annual season tickets to women's volleyball and an avid hiker in Southern Arizona. Loved as a great husband, father, brother, friend and neighbor. A true gentleman. He will be sorely missed. Services will be held in Western Mass in the Spring.Contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona in Tucson where he volunteered.







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020

