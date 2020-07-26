DOWELL , John D.



93, passed away at his home with his loving wife of 22 years, Helen, by his side in Tucson, AZ on July 16, 2020. He is survived by his children; Mike and his wife Marta, Greg, Steve, Patty and Stacie and her husband John. John was the proud grandfather of Josh, Kaeli, Kody, Melissa, Kurin, Brittney, Nathan, Jared, and Alex. John was also blessed to have three great-grandchildren; Makala, Benjamin, and Juniper. An avid reader and fan of Louis L'Amour as well as all western novels and John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies. John was well known for his whistling. All of his friends and family would agree that whistling was his trademark. Due to the Corona Virus, no services will be held. Arrangements by BRING' BROADWAY CHAPEL.









