ROADS, John Daniel



age 64 passed away quietly Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home in Tucson, Arizona after a courageous battle with Wegner Granulomatosis. Born February 13, 1955, to John H. Roads, MD, and Berniece Elizabeth Roads. He was the fourth in a family of nine, and although he was born in Denver while his father completed his residency at Denver General, he was an Arizona desert boy, avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. Danny graduated from Rincon High School and was recognized with several outstanding achievement awards in football and track. He then went on to attend University of Arizona and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. Dan had a successful career in the lumber business. He was a General Manager and Director of Procurement for various companies such as Pacific Forest Products, Georgia Pacific, Select Build and Malco. Danny lit up a room when he walked in with his funny stories, great smile and his nicknames he bestowed on many. He will be missed. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice (Bunny) and John Roads; his sister, Bernice and his brothers, Patrick, Mark, Mike and Timothy. Danny is survived by his sister, Helen Ray (Bill) and son, Jason and family; his brother, Ed (Kim) and daughter, Megan; his sister, Aimee Roads and Henrietta (Hank) Roads. A Celebration of Life will be held in Danny's honor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Tucson Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund Wegener Granulomatosis (www.kidneyfund.org) Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalaon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019