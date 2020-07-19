1/1
John Edward Jacob
1924 - 2020
JACOB, John Edward

96, a native Tucsonan, peacefully saw the Lord's Face on May 12, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1924 to Taft and Mary Jacob. John is survived by his children, Loretta (Norman), Cynthia (Richard), Donald, Dianne (Monte), John II, and Daughter-in-Law, Marion. Grandchildren, Marc, Amber, Charlotte, Faye, Olivia, Graham, Jason, and Kevin. John is also survived by his brother, Richard (Barbara) and sister-in-law, Nell. John is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Cecelia, and son Daniel. Brothers, Abe, George, Mike, Jim, and sister Rose Marie. His was a monumental life-one of sacrifice, commitment and joy...marked by integrity and a strong work ethic. Our eternal gratitude to the staff and caregivers of Sunrise Senior Living for their 6 1/2 years of care and love. A Mass and Celebration of John's Life will be held in the future.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
