FERGUSON, John Francis



John passed away July 10, 2019 at age 87. He was born in the Bronx, NY to John Ferguson and Kathleen Moran but was raised in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland. After his father's death he returned to the U.S. on his own at the age of 17 in 1950 and enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Hamden HS in New Haven, Connecticut. He served in Panama, where he learned to speak Spanish. After his discharge from Davis-Monthan AFB he decided to stay in Tucson and attend the U of A, which allowed the opportunity to immerse himself in the Latino culture that he had come to love. While a student he met and married Marie, the eldest daughter of Fermín and Livia Montiel, a large Mexican American family with deep roots in the Tucson area, in 1956. He graduated with a degree in Political Science from the U of A in 1958 and finished coursework for his masters at UC-Berkeley before working in California state government for 25 years. After retirement, John indulged his love of history and became a social studies teacher. An avid reader with many interests, his memory was legendary. He could recall past events with uncanny precision and speak knowledgeably about everything from the Irish Diaspora to the Mexican revolution, with the finer points of the Roman Empire thrown in for good measure. He served as a role model for his children and a mentor for extended family, and his love of learning, devotion to social justice and good works, and ever-present sense of humor were evident to all who knew him. He is survived by his brothers, Patrick and Gerry; sisters, Maura, Brigid, and Kathleen; his children, Kathleen, John (Kim), Paula (Luis Giraldo), and Miguel (Stacey); grandchildren, (Ignacio, Liam, Aislinn, Gabriel, Marilyn, Jake, Alejandra, Nico, Matthew, and Grace); three great-grandchildren, 41 nieces and nephews, and Chickie, his loving wife of 63 years. A Rosary will be held at Adair Avalon Chapel on Friday, August 9, 2019 7:00 p.m. and Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:30 a.m. at St Odilia's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Catholic Charities. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 18 to July 21, 2019