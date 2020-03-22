Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Frederick Janzow. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

JANZOW, John Frederick



passed away on March 11, 2020. Born in Lewiston, Minnesota on February 27, 1930, John, son of John and Martha (Mueller) Janzow, grew up with six sisters and two brothers. A graduate of Concordia College, John served at Lutheran schools and congregations in California, Illinois, Kentucky, and Maryland. A principal, teacher, organist, choir director, Sunday school superintendent, youth leader and baseball coach, John's vision, talent and boundless energy impacted generations of students and families. Accepting a call to Tucson, Arizona in 1986, John served as principal of Fountain of Life Lutheran School. Post retirement, he served the elderly as tirelessly and inspiringly as he served the young, expanding Fountain of Life's senior ministry to three nursing homes.John is survived by Jocelyn, his loving wife, of 62 years; sons, David (Caroline), Peter (Maria) and Philip; daughter, Jill (Henry) Dittmer; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister Margaret and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Fountain of Life or Cross and Crown Lutheran Church. Celebration of John's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.











Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 22, 2020

