Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows,
Kolb, AZ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Our Mother of Sorrows
in the church reception hall
Kolb, AZ
View Map
Born January 2, 1959, passed away at age 60 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to John and Carol Theiss, later graduating from Palo Verde High, Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona. He was a brilliant, loving, grateful and caring person who always elicited smiles and laughter. John spent the majority of his free time at "the ranch" with his wife, or with a tool in his hand; always trying to build and create from scratch. He was an engineer by trade and a cowboy at heart - enjoying his time on cattle drives as much as in the workshop. He was a man of his word, the biggest kid in the room, and his family's strongest supporter and advocate. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Mooney Theiss; father, John Sr.; sister, Mariann and children, Keli, Garrett and Tracy. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows, Kolb and 29th. Celebration of life will be held immediately after the services in the church reception hall. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
