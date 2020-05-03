KUHN, John G. "Jack"



of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Oro Valley and Kearny, Arizona died on April 16, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1930 in Bisbee, Arizona to John and Mary Mildred Kuhn. His family moved to Douglas, Arizona and he graduated from Douglas High School in 1948. He attended the University of New Mexico with a Navy ROTC scholarship. He majored in Geology and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduation he served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Colahan during the Korean War. After marrying Barbara Pullen in 1955, his wife of 64 years, he went to work for Inspiration Consolidated Copper Co. Two sons survive him: Thomas V. (Leslie) Kuhn of Mesa, Arizona and Robert A. (Constance) Kuhn of Los Alamitos, California. Four wonderful grandchildren and two great- grandchildren also survive him. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials in his name can be sent to Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Mira Vista Lane, Tucson, AZ 85739. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.









