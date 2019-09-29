John G. Reyna

Service Information
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Obituary
REYNA, John G.,

90, entered into his eternal heavenly life

on September 18, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen;

his beloved children, John Jr., Steve (Marti), Ronnie, Arlynn, and Marie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by siblings, Julia, Dee, Alice,

Gilbert, Armando and David.

Services will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church

on Friday, October 4, 2019. The Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m.,

followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations

in John's memory be made to St. Anne's Convent,

3820 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019
