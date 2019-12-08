Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
John Grady "Jack" Merriman


1957 - 2019
John Grady "Jack" Merriman Obituary
MERRIMAN, John "Jack" Grady

5/10/1957 - 11/29/2019

John's passed on to greener pastures. A Tucson native, Wetmore and Amphitheater alumni. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Jessie; grandmother, Jessie-Wheeler; sister, Charlotte. Survived by wife, Rhea; sister, Pam; brother, Sam; daughters, Jacquelyn and Kendall (Chaz); niece, Morgan; nephews, Sam and Nick; adopted children, Lindsey and Mason; also grandfather of 12. Services: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Celebration reception following services.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019
