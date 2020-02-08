Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. "Jack" Dennis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DENNIS, John H. "Jack"1926 - 2019It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of John H. "Jack", Dennis who passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 28, 2019, at his home in Tucson, AZ, at the age of 93. Dad was born March 22, 1926, in Oakland, CA.After high school Jack immediately enlisted in the US Navy and served in WWII from 1944, where he served as a radarman aboard the USS Rochambeau until the end of the war when he received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy.After serving in the US Navy, Dad met the love of his life, Kathleen, on a blind date and they were subsequently married on May 22, 1949. They celebrated 70 years of marriage May of 2019.Dad's career started with the U.S. Border Patrol and then the U.S. Customs Service where he spent the remainder of his career. Dad served in various leadership roles within the U.S. Customs Service to include Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Investigations and U.S. Customs Service.Dad was known for his sharp wit, great sense of humor, extraordinary kindness, generosity, honesty, high moral character, and set the bar high for all of his children. After retirement, Dad continued his passion for singing, and sang in numerous barbershop quartets and choirs in the Tucson area.Jack is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister, Rachel and her husband Donald Eversen; five children, John, Anne, Margaret, Eileen, and James and their spouses; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Jack was blessed with a wonderful, extended family.There are no words which will describe how much Dad will be missed. A Memorial Service will be planned in the near future and held at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at Marana, AZ. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 8, 2020

