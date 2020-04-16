Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hargreaves Horsman. View Sign Service Information Messinger Mortuaries 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale , AZ 85255 (480)-502-3378 Send Flowers Obituary

85, of Tucson, AZ, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.John was born on November 22, 1934, originally from Lancashire, in the industrial north of England. After attending Uppingham School and completing military service as an officer in the Royal Air Force, he graduated with honors in Mechanical Sciences from Christ's College, Cambridge in 1958.John was a leading Engineer, Technical Manager, and Team Director in endurance sportscars auto racing, at Le Mans and Daytona 24 Hour races, and at racing circuits around the world. During a career that spanned almost four decades, John was responsible for the development, construction and race preparation of the iconic Gulf-sponsored blue and orange liveried Ford GT40s, Porsche 917s and Mirages, and was a pivotal part of the incredible success his teams' cars had, winning multiple races and three World Championships. John's short-tail design on the Porsche 917 turned it from a fast but unstable car, into one of the greatest sports racing cars of all time.John recounted his career and love of motorsport in his auto-biography "Racing in the Rain, My Years with Brilliant Drivers, Legendary Sports Cars, and a Dedicated Team.John is survived by his beloved wife, Janet P. (Russell) Horsman; four daughters and sons-in-law, Alison and Jeffrey Wogan of Scottsdale, AZ; Caroline and Daniel Isenogle of Hendersonville, NC; Clare and Jeffrey Mantelman of Barrington, IL; Samantha and Fred Russell of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Stephanie and Alexandra Wogan of Scottsdale, AZ; David Mantelman of Denver, CO; Scott Mantelman of Phoenix, AZ; Nicholas, Suzannah and Benjamin Russell of Tucson, AZ; sister, Lois Rigg of Lincolnshire, UK; niece, Fiona Spencer of Lincolnshire, UK; nephew, Charles Rigg, of Harare, and their respective families. John was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Barbara Horsman.Funeral arrangements are private with a Celebration of Life to be arranged at a later date.







