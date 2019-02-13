Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DONAHUE, John Henry "Jack" age 25, passed away on February 3, 2019 in Phoenix. Jack was born on January 4, 1994 in Tucson and resided in Northern California as a young child. His family returned to Arizona, where he spent his early years skateboarding playing basketball and attending University of Arizona football games with his father. He later graduated from Desert Vista High School in 2012. Jack continued his education at the University of Arizona, graduating in May 2018 with a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Eller College of Management as one of Eller's Top Hispanic Scholars. Jack served as the Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity Vice President of Finance while completing his university studies. Jack will be remembered as a shining light with wit that could not be matched. He was a gentle, kind hearted soul who shared his light so generously with others. His thoughtfulness, beautiful smile and goofy sense of humor will be gifts that remain with all those who knew him. Jack and his sisters were especially close. Not only was Jack a terrific brother, but he was also a great friend. Jack will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered, as his presence on this earth was such a tremendous blessing. Jack is survived by his parents, Hugh Donahue (Debbie) and Bernadette Lopez Donahue (Bill McCollom); his dear sisters, Emily and Sarah; grandmother, Irma Lopez and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlotte and Jack Donahue and Henry Lopez, and his beloved dog, Bruce. Memorial Services for Jack will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 Saint Cyril's Catholic Church in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family requests that donations be made to Teen Lifeline at





E Pima St

Tucson, AZ 85712

