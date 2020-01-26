Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
300 N Tanque Verde Loop Rd.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Faiths Memorial Park
2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Weeks


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
John J. Weeks Obituary
WEEKS, John J.

89, was born on October 9, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away on January 18, 2020 at TMC Hospice, Peppi's House. He was a resident of Tucson since 1959. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Haggerty; father, William Weeks; sisters, Theresa Mautschke, Winifred Reilly; brothers, William Weeks and George Weeks. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen M. Weeks, who loved him dearly. Survived by daughters, Eileen P. (Clifford A.) Leet, Margaret A. (Billy) Simmons; grandchildren, Lawrence C. Ransom III, Christine E. Ransom, John J. Simmons and Patricia A. Simmons; great-grandchildren, Ethan Simmons and Rogan Simmons.

He was a Navy Reservist; New York Police Officer; Tucson Police Department Sergeant; Pima County Adult Probation Officer; Pima Community College Instructor for Criminal Justice Courses and Traffic Survival School.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Rosary at 3:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N Tanque Verde Loop Rd. Interment immediately following at All Faiths Memorial Park, 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes. A lunch reception will be held at Corpus Christi Church following the burial.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now