DONOVAN, John James
70, born in Chicago, died peacefully at Peppi's House in Tucson September 2, 2019. Son of Timothy Aloysius and Louise Mary (Sikorski), John was an avid outdoorsman and sports lover. Obtaining an BS in Marketing, he excelled in sales and became an Enrolled Agent for the IRS. John volunteered his expertise and passion at the Humane Society of So. AZ, AARP tax preparer, and Old Fort Lowell Live at Home program. John is survived by his greatest loves, his wife of 48 years, Fran, and two children, Sherry and Jeffery (Dianne) and his brother, Tim (Noreen). He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary (Bill) Maroney. A Celebration of life to occur in March 2020. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 15, 2019