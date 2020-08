HERNANDEZ, John Joseph



August 31, 1977 - August 26, 2015



Can it really be five years since we all sat with you on that last day and watched as you took your next step in your journey. You still live in our hearts. We feel you and we can still hear your laughter. You are always close by. You left us with so many precious memories and so much love that we will be fine until we are all together again. We love you still and always will.









