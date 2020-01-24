John L. Huerta (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Huerta.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cyril's Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

HUERTA, John L.

87, passed away in the presence of family on January 19, 2020. He was born February 24, 1932 in Tucson, AZ. He graduated from Tucson High in 1950, earned his B.S. from the University of Arizona (UA), and prior to retirement worked as the Director of Development, Minority Programs, UA Foundation. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Cyril's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.