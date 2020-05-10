KALLMEYER, John L., M.D.
John L. Kallmeyer M.D. of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years young. Born on August 23, 1936 in New York City, from his first day in Tucson John considered himself a native Tucsonan. Having completed his B.A. at Tusculum College (TN) he arrived in Tucson in 1958 to begin his graduate studies at the University of Arizona where he researched and wrote extensively about the flora and fauna of the desert. John went on to the University of Arkansas College of Medicine and completed his Ph.D., M.D., internship, residency, and fellowship in Obstetrics & Gynecology in Arkansas and Oklahoma. John held several teaching positions, co-authored several research publications and was a Professor and Head of the Department of Life Sciences at St. John's College and Seminary in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tucson was always home though, and John returned with his family to enter private practice in OB/GYN. During the many years of his OB/GYN practice John also served as the Chairman of the Department of OB/GYN at St. Joseph's Hospital and volunteered his time at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Clinic, caring for many patients and delivering many babies. An accomplished surgeon he loved to be in the operating room, deeply loved his staff, his patients and their families.
He had an amazing bedside manner which created an environment of trust and comfort. Even today many patients throughout the Tucson Valley and beyond still recognize his name and can reel off a good story about him. His physical attributes (piercing blue eyes and distinct booming voice) along with his sense of western style in cowboy shirt, jeans, boots and hat made him remarkably memorable. After retiring from private practice he continued to serve as a medical consultant.
John had a love of history, especially that of the Old West. He knew the stories of many of the old ranches and pioneering people who lived throughout southern Arizona. He traveled extensively in the Southwest and Native American nations, befriending notable artists and craftsmen, including Hopi jeweler Charles Loloma. He had a deep appreciation for western artists and was an avid collector of Western and Native American art. He loved living on his ranchettes with his horses and dogs. John's life always included music of all types; Country music, Frank Sinatra, and Neil Diamond were among his favorites. He had a beautiful voice and would unfailingly hum or sing along.
John was very active outside his medical practice. He loved flying (and was a licensed private pilot), snow skiing, deep sea fishing, road-trips, horseback riding and cattle roundups. As a joyful cook his signature dishes included split pea & ham soup and "refried frijoles." John was an avid supporter of La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros; every year he had his favorite front row viewing box ready for family and friends. He was an active member of The Mountain Oyster Club where he particularly enjoyed Friday lunches with many friends and colleagues.
He always believed in the importance of family, education and hard work. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and grandfather, an accomplished physician and surgeon, a wonderful conversationalist and story-teller, and a friend who genuinely cared about the welfare of others, always providing guidance, wisdom and a helping hand to all who knew him.
John is survived by his four children, Kimberly Lipp, Kendall Kallmeyer, Kara Montaño and John Kallmeyer, Jr.; the mother of his children, former wife and long-time friend, Magda Amado-Kallmeyer; four grandchildren, Steven Montaño and Adam Montaño (who called him Bop); Andrea Lipp and Amanda Lipp; his sister, Helen Henderson and brother-in-law, Ian Henderson; cousin, Thomas Moran; aunt, Barbara Moran; nieces, Anne-Marie Henderson Cabot (Alexander), Linda Kobetitsch (Otto), Susan Moraglia (William); nephews, Richard Walter (Barbara), Robert Walter, along with all the extended members of the Kallmeyer, Philips, Jacob, Carrillo and Amado Families. He was predeceased by his parents, Le Roy and Helen Kallmeyer and sister, Joan B. Walter.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with burial immediately following. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, both services will be private (for immediate family only). An additional celebration of John's life may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Kallmeyer family would like to thank the team of medical specialists, nurses, and technicians at St. Joseph's Hospital surgical unit, ICU and PCU for their extraordinary care of our father. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.