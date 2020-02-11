Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leopoldo Woodward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODWARD, John Leopoldo



32, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on the sourtheast side of Tucson. Johnny was born February 7, 1987 in Montclair, CA and lived in Tucson for 21 years. A third-generation master plumber and entrepreneur, he created Saguaro Mechanical FKA AC Serve Tucson and Plumbing, along with his business partners and close friends, Luis, Richard, and Carlos.



Johnny loved his family and friends with generosity and passion. This was especially true in his love for Bridget and their already beloved unborn son, John Stephen Woodward. Johnny had many hopes and dreams for their future together and was a devoted partner and committed father.



He loved to ride his motorcycle and was a founding member of Street Kings Motorcycle Club Arizona where he is known as "Bullet", Sgt at Arms, MC Founder. The motorcycle community mourns his death like the family member he was. Johnny was also an avid outdoorsman, loved to go camping, playing pool, and driving his grandfather's Chevy truck, and adored his dog, Kaya.



Generous and kind, he made time to help anyone in need. With a mischievous smile and a twinkle in his eye, he made a positive impact on the lives of every person he met. He will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his fiancé, Bridget Casey Manns and unborn son; his parents, Joseph John and Maria Jesus Woodward; siblings, Robert Kent, Crystal Marie and James Thomas Woodward; paternal grandmother, Consuelo Librada Monge Woodward; maternal grandmother, Margarita Pesquira Bustamante, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Alden Woodward, and Leopoldo Bustamante Rendon (Don Polo).



Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS. There will be a memorial ride to Gates Pass in honor of Johnny after the services if you would like to join friends and family.







