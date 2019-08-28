AIRA, John Medina
Son of Francisca and Dominic Aira of Bisbee, AZ was born August 21, 1941. John passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Although John never married or had children of his own, he is survived by his sisters, Josephine Aira Engelbrecht (Tucson, AZ) and Lydia Medina (Bisbee, AZ) and brother, Ralph Cabello (CA). John is also preceded in death by his brothers, Dominic Aira (FL), James Aira (WA), Ref Cabello (CA), Manuel Cabello (Bisbee, AZ) and sister, Margaret Sproule (Tucson, AZ). John is the uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. John will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. John's Memorial Service will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 28, 2019