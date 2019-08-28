John Medina Aira (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Medina Aira.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

AIRA, John Medina

Son of Francisca and Dominic Aira of Bisbee, AZ was born August 21, 1941. John passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Although John never married or had children of his own, he is survived by his sisters, Josephine Aira Engelbrecht (Tucson, AZ) and Lydia Medina (Bisbee, AZ) and brother, Ralph Cabello (CA). John is also preceded in death by his brothers, Dominic Aira (FL), James Aira (WA), Ref Cabello (CA), Manuel Cabello (Bisbee, AZ) and sister, Margaret Sproule (Tucson, AZ). John is the uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. John will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace. John's Memorial Service will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.