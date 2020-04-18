Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEWIS, John Michael (Mike) MD



75, died April 13, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was a long time resident of Arizona. He was born on May 5, 1944 in El Dorado, Kansas to Vern and Maxine Lewis.When speaking to his high school counselor, he was told he was not smart enough to be a doctor. So he went to Kansas University and spent over 50 years of his life proving that person wrong. Though he originally intended to be an anesthesiologist, a stint working in the emergency room brought him to his life's calling as an ER physician. Upon graduation he moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he spent decades caring for innumerable lives all over Arizona. He was also an avid traveller, enjoyed the arts, and had a passion for reading.Mike will be interred next to his second wife, Vicky Pearl Lewis at the Cochise Gardens of Rest, Benson. He is survived by his brother, Robert; seven children through birth or marriage: Jim, Bob, Deanna, Bill, Chrissy, Debbie, and Amy; as well as a passel of grandchildren.The family will be holding private services due to social distancing requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Square and Compass Children's Center, a cause that he was passionate about. (











