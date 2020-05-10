HARLOW, John Miller, Jr.was born on October 8, 1940, in Duluth, Minnesota. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, John died at his home on March 26, 2020, from prostate cancer.John arrived in Tucson from Duluth in November of 1940, at the age of eight weeks. He was accompanied by his twin brother William, his sister Rebecca, and mother, Mary Coventry Harlow. The young family was met at the train station of their father and husband, John M. Harlow, Sr., who had arrived earlier and was in the process of establishing a business as a landscape architect.John spent his entire life in Tucson except for a brief period attending basic training for the Arizona Air National Guard. He attended Sam Hughes and Peter Howell Elementary schools, Roskruge Jr. High, Tucson High School (Go Badgers!) and the University of Arizona where he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity.After two years of college, John decided working for his father at Harlow Nursery (now Harlow Gardens) would allow him to earn a living doing what he enjoyed the most -- being outside and working with nature. As the years passed, he found himself managing the family operation: the flower shop with his mother, the garden center, the potting shed where plants were started from seed, residential and commercial landscape design and construction, as well as maintaining the property.John married in 1963, embracing fatherhood from day one, to Debbie, age 11, Stephen, age 10, and Brad, age 9. William was born later in 1964. Staying true to his character, John never thought of any of his children as step-children, simply as four kids he called his own. All were proud to call him Dad. John was a kind and generous man who loved his family first and foremost, taking great pride in their accomplishments.By 1969, with a family and a successful business that continued to grow, John called upon his twin brother William to join him in the business. In 1997, William's son John C. Harlow joined the business as well. For 50+ years the twin brothers worked side by side to build their business into the successful entity it is today.In 1980, the Arizona Landscape Contractors' Association (ALCA) offered a residential landscape design program featuring faculty from Ohio State University. Capitalizing on an artistic gene that ran in his family, he quickly grasped the required concepts and began a thirty-eight year career as a residential landscape designer. Using his special talent for listening to his clients and understanding their needs, he designed hundreds of practical, beautiful, relaxing, and affordable outdoor spaces for Tucson homeowners. Many of his designs have been recognized with local, state and national awards for design excellence.John was past president of the Tucson Nurserymen's Association, the Arizona Nursery Association (ANA), and ALCA where he also served on the board for twenty-five years and was elected to the ALCA Hall of Fame. He is the only person in state history to be president of both the ANA and ALCA.His enjoyment of the outdoors began at the age of ten with trips, lead by his father, to explore the Onyx cave in Madera Canyon. He continued to explore the outdoors as a member of the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Order of the Arrow in 1956. As an adult, John's love of nature and travel took him to the High Sierras, Arizona, and New Mexico, with various groups and hiking clubs.John was, first and foremost, a kind and gentle man. Always forgiving and non-judgemental, he was there to lift up and never to tear down. It was this trait most of all that endeared him to his many family members and co-workers. It wasn't hard to get along with John. If you needed support he was always there for you. John's words of wisdom, comfort, and encouragement will remain in the heats and memories of his family and friends.He is survived by: children, Deborah Copley Outcalt (Bruce) of Indiana, Stephen Copley of Texas, Bradley Copley (Stacey) of Tucson, and William Harlow (Anne) of Colorado. Twin brother, William C. Harlow (Marion) of Tucson and sisters, Julia Harlow Valeski (Tom) of Denver and Rebecca Harlow Potter (Fred) of Pasadena; grandchildren, Melissa Miller (Roger), Michael Copley Outcalt, Brienne Kocher (Ted), Megan Copley, Samantha Keithly (Kris), Jesse Copley, Griffin Harlow, and Colby Harlow; great-grandchildren, Shane Jukes, Jacob Jukes, Seth McDonald, Harper Keithly, Sloane Keithly, Rylee Copley, and Wyatt Copley; nieces, Jennifer Harlow Day, Elizabeth Coventry Sanders (Kirk) and nephews, John Coventry Harlow (Becky), Allan Harlow Potter (Allana), Judson Coventry Valeski, and Ashley Harlow Valeski (Elizabeth).He is preceded in death by his parents, John M. Harlow, Sr. and Mary Coventry Harlow.Due to the current state of the nation, family and friends will be invited to share their memories and celebrate John's life at a future date. Memories of John will be collected and printed in a memory book. Submissions may be sent to: RememberingJohn1940@gmail.comFor those who wish to make a memorial donation, two of John's favorite charities were the Sportsmen's Fund, PO Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732 for the Send a Kid to Camp program, and the Southern Arizona Girl Scouts, 4300 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85711. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.