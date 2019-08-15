MULHOLLAND, John "Jack"
of Tucson, Arizona, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Southern Arizona VA Hospital. He was born on September 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended East High School in Youngstown and also attended Youngstown State University for a brief time. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and spent fifteen months in Korea (V.M.F. 311) as one of the first jet mechanics on the F9F panther jet. He received among others the United Nations, Korean & National Defense Service Medals and Good Conduct Medal. Jack married Carole Burrows on September 9, 1955 and they were happily married for almost 64 years and enjoyed traveling the world for 19 years after retirement. He was a volunteer fireman 17 years in Austintown, Ohio and owned his own roofing and home repair business. He had been an active member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and served as a deacon in his church. Jack was a man passionate about his family. He had three kids as well as eight grandkids and ten great-grand-kids. He was extremely proud of his time serving this country and was blessed to be a part of an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. in September 2017. His daughter Dori was his guardian. Jack coached baseball and loved golf, he actually had a very rare hole-in-one on a par four. He was funny, loved to tell stories and enjoyed playing practical jokes on his friends. He will be greatly missed. Jack is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Dave (Carol) and Scot; daughter, Dori (Roger) Wright; brother, Robert of Tucson and sister, Ruthellen of Youngstown. Memorial Services will be held in both Tucson and Youngstown, dates to be determined. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019