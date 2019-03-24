HICKS, John Palmer II loved his family, his country and his Savior and served them all well during his 81 years of life. He was born August 2, 1937, and passed away quietly with his wife, Carol, by his side holding his hand on March 16, 2019. John was a pillar of quiet strength in his family. His children, Donna Kelly, William Meeks, Sandra Hoopes, Robert Sherwood, Carol Ann Hicks Morgan (deceased) and John Palmer Hicks III, learned from him many life lessons, including strength in adversity, the dignity of a life well lived and practicalities such as always selecting the proper tool for the job. His childhood was spent in the contrasting climes of Pipestone, Minnesota; Kanab, Utah; and Tucson, Arizona. He enlisted in the US Navy and served briefly until he contracted polio and retired from service. He attended the University of Arizona and though his polio caused him many delays, he received a degree in electrical engineering in nine years, graduating at the top of his class. He worked for Lockheed Missiles in California, and in Phoenix, Arizona, with a position for Motorola Integrated Circuits. He invented numerous circuits which were awarded patents for Motorola. He went to work for Hughes Aircraft in Tucson, Arizona, and spent the remainder of his career there. John defied the confines of his wheelchair and lived a rich and full life. At the advice of doctors and to keep atrophy from rendering his hand muscles useless, he took up playing the guitar. His perfect-pitch voice made him a hit at family birthdays and other gatherings. He was an intrepid traveler and especially loved to explore differing cultures. He took up photography to better document the lives of his children and became an accomplished photographer. John loved his church service in the Tucson North Stake of the , serving in numerous callings. He is preceded in death by his father, William Henry Hicks; his mother, Mae Phillips Hicks; his brother, William Phillips Hicks and his daughter, Carol Ann Hicks Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Carol, five children, 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Tucson North Stake Center of the , 939 West Chapala, Tucson, Arizona 85704. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary