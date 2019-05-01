Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John PANTUSO. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity Parish 1300 N. Greasewood View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PANTUSO, Fr. John SDS Age 79. Died April 26, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Born October 20, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, son of Carlo and Mary (Imbelloni) Pantuso. Joined the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) in 1960. Stepped aside from priestly ministry in 1968 and married Joanne America in Maryland. Both became committed Lay Salvatorians in 1973. Lived in Wauwatosa in the 80's and 90's. John was writer and editor for Wisconsin Right-to-Life and New York-based Catholic League. Joanne taught at St. Sebastian's School in Milwaukee. They moved to Tucson in 1966 and both worked at St. Rita in the Desert Parish in Vail. Joanne died in 2002. In 2004, John rejoined the Society and in 2008 was reinstated by Rome to active priestly ministry. Served in the Society's headquarters in Rome, at St. Pius X Parish in Wauwatosa. Mother of Good Counsel Parish in Milwaukee, and St. Andrew's Parish in Sparta, TN. Retired to Tucson in 2015 and helped at Most Holy Trinity Parish. Preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife Joanne. Survived by son, Joe (Rebecca) and granddaughters, Emily, Mei and Aiko; son, Bobby (Nicki) - both Lay Salvatorians - and grandsons, Jake, Josh, Joey and Jack; sister, Geraldine Del Priore of Tolland, CT; and his brothers and sisters in the Salvatorian family. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1300 N. Greasewood. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

