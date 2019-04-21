Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Patrick "Jack" MINOR Sr.. View Sign

MINOR, John "Jack" Patrick Sr. Jack passed away April 3, 2019 peacefully at his home. Jack was born January 1, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the fourth son of Daniel and Lorraine Minor. His father and brothers, Daniel Minor Jr. and Milton Minor, precede him in death. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Terri (Hart) Minor; mother, Lorraine; brothers, Richard and Michael; daughter, Debbie Mack (Brian); son, John Patrick Minor Jr. (Cindy); and his grandchildren, Justin Debolt, Janine Romero, Claire Mack, Brooke and Garrett Minor. Jack's love for life and adventure was undeniable. His energy was endless for his work, his play, his family, and his beloved pets. Jack had a magnetism and sense of humor that was with him until the end. Jack had enjoyed everything from rodeo, boating, scuba diving, travel, Harleys, and his motorcycle club. Jack was a businessman in Southern Arizona for well over 30 years. Through his businesses, Jack had numerous relationships that he valued and considered friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers and to honor Jack's charitable spirit, donations be made to the Southern Arizona Humane Society in his remembrance. Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.





