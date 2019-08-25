|
RAAB, John
of Tucson, Arizona passed away unexpectedly August 21, 2019. John is survived by wife Diane of 54 years; two children, John R. (Cindy), and Shelly; brother, Bob; sisters, Rosemary and Jo Ellen; two grandkids, and one great-grandson. John was a kind, loving, helpful man who was a friend to everyone. Memorial on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Tucson Estates MPB. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shrine Children's Hospital. Arrangement by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019