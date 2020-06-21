John Ray Garcia
GARCIA, John Ray

February 22, 1947 - June 15, 2020

Private Services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery, Pastor Jim Munns officiated. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ 85706
5202942603
