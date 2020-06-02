REED, JohnJanuary 13, 1930 - May 28, 2020John Reed passed from this life Thursday, May 28th, in the presence of his wife and children.John was born in New York City in 1930, and he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and received an honorable discharge. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Detroit with a BS in Accounting. John was a Green Valley resident for the last 30 years and had been an active member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish, the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and the Desert Hills Golf Course where he made countless friends telling jokes and stories - some of which were true. Before their move to Green Valley, John and Joann raised five children while John worked as a controller in the supermarket industry in Detroit, Atlanta, and St. Louis. He moved his family to St. Louis in 1976 to work for General Grocers and later helped start the Shop 'n Save grocery store chain where he retired as Senior Vice President in 1991. During his retirement years, John was dedicated to charitable causes including being an active officer and Chaplain of the Green Valley Elks Lodge and a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Knights Council as a Fourth Degree Knight.John is in Heaven now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having been preceded there by Joann, his wife of 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Eileen and his five children, Joe (Sara), Janet (Paul), Jackie (Donna), Joyce (Marc) and Jim. He is also blessed by his nine grandchildren, Jamie, Katie, John, Anna, Leah, Hal, Angela, Anthony and Nagita and his nine great-grandchildren, Aryana, Liam, Joleen, Ashlynn, Madison, Trevor, Avabella, Aryana and Madden. John was also blessed with the love of Eileen's children, Brian (Pam), Carol and Diane (Steve).All are welcome to the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. An interment at Green Valley Mortuary follows for family only. We greatly appreciate the support provided by Silver Springs, Heartland Hospice and St. Mary's Hospital.Like many of you, John donated to dozens of charities. He especially treasured the work of St. Vincent de Paul of Our Lady of the Valley and the Green Valley Food Bank. A donation to either one of these or one of your own favorites in his honor would be a blessing. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.