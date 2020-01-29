DAVIS, John Richard



83, of Tucson, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born October 18, 1936 in Porter Township, Michigan. His parents were the late Fredrick William Davis and Mildred Leona (Denbow) Farr. John was a graduate of Pima Community College in Tucson, a successful entrepreneur and a long-time employee and retiree of Johns Manville in Tucson. John was involved with many organizations including the Tucson Hiking Club and the Pima Federal Credit Union. John was an adventurous world-wide traveler and participated in many local social organizations and activities.



John is survived by a loving companion, Kathleen "Kitty" Waters and three sisters, Eleanor (Bess) Wiggins, Donna McBride and Mona Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Davis; brother, Grant Davis, and two sisters, Irene Howe and Shirley Emmendorfer.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Community Food Bank at 3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson 85713.







