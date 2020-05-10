John Robert Balch
1930 - 2020
Age 89, of Tucson, passed on April 28th. John was born in College Point, New York May 14, 1930. John spent his formative years living in Philadelphia, PA. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the USAF as a flight engineer transporting wounded GI's from Korea to Japan. During this period he married his wife of 40 years, Mary Ann. John was a loving father to Mary Ann's two boys, Gene and Bruce Mathias. John worked for many years at the Boeing Vertol plant in Ridley Park, PA. They lived for many years in Turnersville, NJ and while there they joined the Jehovah's Witnesses. John and Mary Ann moved to Tucson in the 80's for the climate. They became members of the Jehovah's Witnesses community, which became an integral part of their lives. John is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann and his brother, George James Balch Jr. He is survived by his sons, Gene and Bruce Mathias; his brother, Donald Balch and three grandsons and five great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
