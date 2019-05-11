Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRGICH, John Robert



August 5, 1928 - May 1, 2019



90 blessed years. On Wednesday morning May 1st our loving and selfless father was called home to be with the Lord. John was born in Los Angeles, California and grew up in Santa Ynez Valley, California where he owned and operated the family business while pursuing his love of being a farmer. Married for 42 years and preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Catherine Grgich in 2005, they brought up their family in Tucson, AZ and eventually he retired in Queen Creek, AZ. John passed peacefully with family at his side and the loving caregiving staff at the Dobson Home, Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, AZ. John is survived by sons, Matt of Queen Creek, AZ, Michael of Queen Creek, AZ, Daughter Mary of Littleton, CO, and three grandsons, Nicholas, Matthew and Ben. A private gathering and Memorial Service will be held in Santa Ynez Valley, California and God bless!







Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 11, 2019

